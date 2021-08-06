Billie Eilish is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at “Happier Than Ever”.

In a video shared on YouTube on Friday, the 19-year-old singer showed fans an inside look at her creative process.

“Videos are like the only time in life where I can really control the narrative,” she says in a voiceover. “When I was going up I would make my own little homemade music videos… and my favourite thing in the world was to edit them. It was so satisfying to me.”

Later, cutting to Eilish on set, the “Bad Guy” superstar is heard telling a producer on set, “This lighting is actually pretty amazing… And this kind of close-up.”

“I really get inspiration from everything,” Eilish continued. “But for this album, it’s been kind of hard. Usually what works for me is just sitting down, listening to the song without any distractions without anything. It’s like I have a bulb above my head… it’s like ding.”

Eilish’s latest album, Happier Than Ever, is streaming everywhere now.