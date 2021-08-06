Justin Timberlake is honouring Nicole Hurst.

His longtime backup singer died after battling cancer.

Producer Bryan Michael Cox broke the news on Instagram, “I really still don’t have the words…Once they come, then I’ll do a proper tribute but right now I got nothing man.”

Timberlake followed it up with his own post, sharing a number of pictures and videos of them together.

“My heart is so heavy,” he said. “We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen.”

“What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music. Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid,” he added.

Hurst also sang backup for Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson.

Rest in peace.