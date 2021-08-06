Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes worked together on how to go back to work on “Outer Banks” professionally.

The actress, 23, joined Friday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk” and opened up about the rules she and Stokes, her real-life boyfriend and “Outer Banks” co-star, made before returning to set as a couple.

RELATED: Chase Stokes On His Off-Screen Romance With ‘Outer Banks’ Co-Star Madelyn Cline: ‘I’m Very Thankful For Her’

When asked how she managed to “separate your character’s relationship from your own relationship once you two got back to work?” Cline said, “Not hard, because you know, season one we started as friends. We all started as friends, and we were incredibly close and we’re still very close.”

She continued, “In the off season we did decide to officially start dating. I think, you know, the biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal trouble to my workspace. I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

RELATED: ‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes And Madelyn Cline Lock Lips While Picking Up MTV Award For Best Kiss

So Cline and Stokes came up with a system.

“And so, we laid the groundwork first and foremost, and I was like, this is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too,” she said. “But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day. So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

“Outer Banks” season two is streaming now on Netflix while “The Talk” airs weekdays on Global.