Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit with her mother, Sofia Laine.

The terms of the settlement are private, but the lawsuit has been closed with a request for dismissal.

In Dec. 2020, Laine filed the lawsuit against her daughter saying she was unpaid despite being a “longtime personal assistant and nanny”. She also claimed that Kobe Bryant “promised to take care of her.”

Vanessa has said her late husband never promised her mom anything.

Just before the lawsuit, Laine also spoke to Univision, claiming that she was kicked out of the house.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Vanessa told People.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support,” she added. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”