Things are getting heated between “American Pickers” co-hosts Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe.

In July, the History Channel announced that Fritz would not be returning. He co-hosted the reality show since it started in 2010.

Upon the news, Wolfe issued what seemed to be a heartfelt message.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey,” Wolfe said.

But Fritz is calling “bulls**t” and says “somebody wrote it out for him.”

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz. Photo: CPImages — Photo: CPImages

Speaking with The Sun, Fritz says they haven’t spoken in two years and never heard from Wolfe after he went in for back surgery or complications from Crohn’s disease.

“I’m not going to sit here and f**king lie to people,” said Fritz. “And if he doesn’t like it, then maybe he should have f**king called me. Maybe he should have called and said ‘Hey, how’s your back doing?’ He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person — just one — call and see how I was? No. So how does that make you feel? It makes you feel like you’re just a number. It was like ‘Oh you hurt your back? Well, life goes on, you know. F**k you.'”

Fritz did not address Danielle Colby’s recent post about his departure.