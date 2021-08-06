Click to share this via email

Tony Baker is mourning the death of his son, Cerain Baker, who was killed earlier this week.

Cerain, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, all died on Aug. 3, with another being taken to hospital for “serious injures” after being hit and ejected from their Volkswagen. A second vehicle, a Kia, had one passenger who was also hospitalized.

Police believe the Kia was “racing” a Mercedes Benz when it hit Cerain and his friends.

Baker turned to Instagram on Friday to thank everyone who has reached out.

“I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM’s and just want you all to know that it’s appreciated. I know i am not alone and we are blessed to have soo many people to lean on, cling to and call,” the comedian wrote.

“I loved that boy sooo much,” he added, while expressing condolences to the other families.

He then asked ever to “please don’t send flowers.”

“In my 19-year-career, I haven’t seen anything like this, personally,” said Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway to ABC 7 News. “Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span.”

The “Whiplash” actor also spoke to NBC Los Angeles, saying that Cerain’s death “feels like it’s not real.”

“We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it’s back to regular conversation,” he added.

A virgil was held at the crash sit on Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made yet.