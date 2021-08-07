Click to share this via email

Jim Belushi and wife Jennifer Sloan are going their own ways.

The couple has been married for 23 years but did start the divorce proceedings before just over three years ago.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Belushi filed on Friday.

On March 5, 2018, it was Sloan who filed, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The date was notable as it was the 36th anniversary of Jim’s older brother, John Belushi’s, death.

But a year later Belushi filed for the divorce to be dismissed.

They share two children, Jamison and Jared.

Belushi has been married twice before. To Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-1992 and Sandra Davenport from 1980-1988.