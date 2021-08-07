Click to share this via email

The Royal Family are doing their part to protect butterflies.

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton released an image of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, 6, gently holding a butterfly in her hands as part of the Big Butterfly Count initiative in the U.K.

The campaign from the Butterfly Conservation encourages people to track their daily butterfly sightings to help assess the local environment.

“We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, alongside other photos.

They added, “Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.”

The picture of Princess Charlotte was taken by Kate–an avid photographer.

On Friday, images that the Duchess took of holocaust survivors went up on display at the Imperial War Museum.

Additionally, sost of the private portraits of the Cambridge family, including birthday shots of Charlotte’s brothers, Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 2, are taken by Kate.