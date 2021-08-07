Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande is celebrating Dalton Gomez’s birthday for the first time as a married couple.

The “Thank U, Next” singer celebrated Gomez’s 26th birthday on Saturday by sharing two images.

The first Instagram Story was one previously posted from their time in Holland on their honeymoon.

“Happy birthday to my baby, my husband, my best friend,” she wrote over the image. “I love you infinitely.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @arianagrande/Instagram

The second snap was a never seen before picture of their May 15 wedding.

In the picture, the newlyweds share a kiss as one of their many dogs snuggles up between them.

Instagram Story. Photo: @arianagrande/Instagram

When Grande first shared her wedding pictures to Instagram, she broke a record for the post popular photo which now sits at 26.6 million likes.