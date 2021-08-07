It’s good news for “Deadpool” fans who can’t wait for a third movie.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the Marvel anti-hero, also known as Wade Wilson, gave an update as he chatted to Collider while promoting his new movie “Free Guy”.

After being asked what the chances of “Deadpool 3″ filming in 2022 were, the Canadian actor replied: “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that.”

“I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares His Favourite Thing About Blake Lively

He added, “What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70 per cent.”

“DEADPOOL”, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016. ph: Joe Lederer/TM & ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

After explaining that he has “no sense of time”, Reynolds went on to say of the eagerly anticipated flick, which is currently under development with writers Lizzie Molyneux and Wendy Molyneux: “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great.”

“They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Reynolds’ comments come after “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld said a third movie might not happen. He previously blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on it after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

The first “Deadpool” was released in 2016, followed by 2018’s “Deadpool 2”.