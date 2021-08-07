Kendall Jenner was cheering boyfriend Devin Booker on from home.

The Phoenix Suns star is in Tokyo as part of Team USA during the Olympics.

On Saturday, the United States beat France in men’s basketball and won gold. Sharing a picture of her television with Booker on it celebrating, Jenner added the gold medal emoji.

Instagram Story. Photo @kendalljenner/Instagram

This is Booker’s first Olympic gold. During the game he played 22 minutes and scored two free throws.

Jenner and Booker first started dating in 2020 but keep their relationship pretty lowkey. She did head to Phoenix in July to cheer on Booker during the NBA finals.

An eyewitness told E! News, “Kendall was really engaged in the game. She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She held her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter.”