Melissa Benoist said goodbye to “Supergirl” with a sweet Instagram post.

The actress, who played the titular superhero in The CW series, thanked the cast and crew for an incredible time over the past six seasons. It was confirmed the show would be ending back in September.

Benoist, who took over the role in October 2015, becoming the first woman to play the part in decades, shared a photo with fellow cast members David Harewood and Chyler Leigh.

She posted, “Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️.”

Benoist added: “That’s a wrap on @supergirlcw.”

RELATED: First Look At Sixth And Final Season Of ‘Supergirl’

The star’s comments come after she posted back in September: “To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.”

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Actress Melissa Benoist Opens Up About White Privilege In Powerful Instagram Post

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”