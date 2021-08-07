Click to share this via email

Charlize Theron celebrated her 46th birthday in style.

The actress revealed how her friends threw her a special ’80s prom-themed birthday bash, writing on Saturday: “Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that.”

“I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an ’80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night 💜”

Theron shared a snap of herself wearing a pink “Birthday Girl” T-shirt, teaming the colourful tee with a pair of denim shorts and bright beads around her neck.

She drank a glass of wine as she gazed out to sea from the boat.

The star then posted another photo of herself with her pals, all dressed up.

Celebrities were quick to send Theron well-wishes in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday, Prom Queen! 👸,” Andy Cohen posted, as Melanie Griffith added: “Happy Birthday beautiful Charlize!!! 💫⭐️💫⭐️.”

“Happy Birthday, love. I’m so glad you’re having such a lovely birthday,” “Queer Eye” star Tan France gushed.

Chelsea Handler shared, “How fun! Happy birthday, baby!!”