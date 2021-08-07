Click to share this via email

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been spending their summer abroad but it appears Bloom has forgotten something.

The actor shared a number of pictures from Italy including boating with what appears to be his son Flynn, his shoes, the beach and dining with Perry.

“When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧 That’s more ❤️ When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you’ve had too much wine 🍷That’s more,” he captioned the photo dump.

However, Perry was quick to tease Bloom, writing, “You forgot to tag me daddy.”

Bloom and Perry have been in multiple European countries this summer, including France, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Perry posted numerous shots of herself exploring Prague while Bloom filmed “Carnival Row”.

“While daddy works mommy plays for dayyys in Praha,” Perry captioned photos of her at the bobsleigh track, rock wall climbing and souvenir shopping.

They also took time off to relax at the stunning Six Senses Kaplankaya resort in Turkey, see more in the clip below: