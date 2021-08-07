Click to share this via email

Jean-Claude Van Damme is looking back at working on “Double Impact” and being a bit “crazy”.

Recalling the film to Yahoo!, the action star remembered an incident with a producer on set.

Apparently, the producer came onto “Double Impact” after filming had started and wanted to redirect some of the funds into another one of his production company’s films “Stone Cold”.

“He said, ‘That’s a big movie, that’s gonna be a big film,” Van Damme recalled. “There was a papaya [on the set]. I don’t know why. But I took the papaya and I just threw it at him. Thank God he ducked. [It splashed all over the wall.]”

The producer “just ran away to the airport.”

“I was just crazy at the time,” Van Damme explained. “Don’t touch my movie.”

“Stone Cold” would go on to become a flop, bringing in $9 million on a $25 million budget.

Meanwhile, “Double Impact” became the biggest hit for the production company, grossing twice its budget at $30 million.