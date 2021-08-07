It wasn’t a hallucination, Minnie John really did awaken after fainting to find Julie Bowen standing above her.

John was out hiking in Utah’s Arches National Park on Aug. 2 when she started not to feel well. She told her family to continue on while she sat down and caught her breath. That was the last thing she remembered.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up,” John wrote on Facebook.

It turned out it was Bowen and her sister, Annie, who luckily is a doctor, say her faint and helped John out including electrolytes, pretzels and medicine.

“As I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock, that face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes. As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling ‘Modern Family’ and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen,” John added.

Bowen’s group also helped track down John’s husband and son.



The “Modern Family” alum has not commented on the rescue but did post pictures of her and her family on the hike.

ET Canada has reached out to Bowen’s rep for comment.