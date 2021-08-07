Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan are still going strong after 20 years.

The James Bond alum shared a gushing tribute to his wife earlier this week with side-by-side pictures of them now and earlier in the marriage.

“Happy anniversary my darling Keely, my love forever grows with you…☘️❤️,” Pierce wrote.

“Happy happy Anniversary , lovebirds,” Rita Wilson commented. Bleusalt founder and Kenny G’s ex-wife Lyndie Benson added, “Happiest Anniversary to the best of the best.”

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Gets Candid About How Growing Up Without A Father Figure Helped Him ‘Cherish Family’

Meanwhile, Keely shared her own post with a picture of their wedding day.

“Still the one,” she wrote. “Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it.”

Paris Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Weighs In On Next James Bond, Says Idris Elba Would Be ‘Magnificent’

Pierce and Keely married in Aug. 2001 in Ireland. They share sons Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20, who were Golden Globes Ambassadors in 2020.

Pierce previously told the Independent, “I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”