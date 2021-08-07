Good news Queen fans, a sequel to 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” sounds like it is happening.

Guitarist Brian May confirmed the news, saying that they are “looking at ideas” but it would have to be “a great script.”

“We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas,” May said during an Instagram Live as per the Daily Mail.

“It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be,” he added. The first film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury went on to win four Academy Awards and grossed $900 million at the worldwide box office.

“We put a lot of heart and soul into making it, and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind,” he continued. “But, yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out.”

Rudi Dolezal, who has directed many of Queen’s music videos, told Page Six in 2019, that discussions were underway for a sequel.

“I’m sure he [Queen’s manager Jim Beach] plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid. The movie is being heavily discussed in the Queen family,” Dolezal said.