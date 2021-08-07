Dixie D’Amelio is admitting that her recent lyric mix up was all for publicity.

The TikTok star first teased a clip of her new single “Psycho” but fans thought she was saying “shyco” or “shy girl” instead of the track name.

“The demo of the song was super autotuned,” Dixie explained on YouTube’s “Released”. “It had a thing where it sounded like it said ‘shyco.’ So we replicated that for the real song, so it was like ‘Yeah it’s cool, people will get it.’ People didn’t get it. So we changed it, but it’s still in the end of the song.”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Battles It Out With Charli And Dixie D’Amelio On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

She then later answered a fan question who wrote, “She fixed the ‘shyco’ i wonder if it was just a publicity stunt.”

“It was part publicity stunt,” D’Amelio confessed. “I just know how the internet works a little bit. Like, I kind of know what I’m doing. I mean I did the same with ‘F***boy,’ and we did that with ‘One Whole Day’.”

“And y’all just keep falling for it,” she bragged.

RELATED: Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio Peel Back The Curtain In Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’

Catch the official music video for “Psycho” featuring Rubi Rose below: