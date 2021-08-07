Pete Davidson is showing fans how much he cares about them.

The “Saturday Night Live” star helped out his “friends” by renting out a theatre in his hometown. Davidson hired out the Atrium Stadium Cinema in Staten Island, New York to provide two free Saturday night showings of his new film “The Suicide Squad”.

“Those who want to see the film FOR FREE must be present at the theatre on Saturday, August 7 and say they’re ‘Friends of Pete’ at the box office,” the theatre shared on Instagram.

Director James Gunn also shared news of the “gift” from Davidson.

A gift for Staten Island residents from Pete Davidson. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/asoevL8zRC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2021

The theatre’s owner, Gregg Scarola spoke to SI Live about how it was all the star’s idea.

“It was all Pete’s idea, he reached out to us saying he wanted to give back to the community,” he said. “This is a type of movie that has to been seen on the big screen. We have our best screens and auditoriums ready to go.”

Adding, “He grew up in this community and it means a lot for him to reach out to us — a local theatre — not just a chain. Not enough has been said about what he does for the community, he’s a really cool guy.”

“The Suicide Squad” opened in theatres this weekend, bringing in an estimated $25.65 million at the domestic box office according to Variety. The film is also available on HBO Max.

The R-rated DC superhero film also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman and Sylvester Stallone.