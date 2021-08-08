Actress Markie Post, best known for her role in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court”, has died. She was 70.

Post’s longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed the news to Deadline, revealing the star died Saturday after a nearly four-year-long battle with cancer.

“For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement, according to the outlet.

In addition to her role on “Night Court”, which starred Post as public defender Christine Sullivan, she also appeared on the beloved sitcom “Scrubs” and in the film “There’s Something About Mary” as Cameron Diaz’s mother.

But before appearing on camera, Post started off working in Hollywood as a producer on game shows, including “Double Dare” which was hosted by the late Alex Trebek, before landing the on-camera card dealer gig on “Card Sharks” in the late ’70s.

She later appeared in several other series, including “CHiPs,” “The Incredible Hulk”, “Cheers”, “Fantasy Island” and “The A-Team”. She also starred as Terri Michaels, the bail bondswoman, on ABC’s “The Fall Guy”.

Post’s more recent credits include “Chicago P.D.”, “The Kids Are Alright” TV series, “Transformers Prime”, in which she voiced the character of June Darby, and Netflix’s “The Santa Clarita Diet”

In 1982, Post wed Michael A. Ross, together they share daughters Katie, 34, and Daisy, 31. Post was also briefly married to Stephen Knox from 1971-72.