Kit Harrington is opening up about his mental health and sobriety in a new candid interview.

The “Game Of Thrones” alum, 34, sat down with The Times and revealed some of the “traumatic” events that led him to get sober, admitting post-“GOT” life was difficult.

“Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that were happening during ‘Thrones’, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” he said. “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person.”

RELATED: Kit Harington Talks Fatherhood: ‘My Child Is A Direct Result Of ‘Game Of Thrones”

Harington continued, “And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots.”

RELATED: ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Trailer: Kit Harington Meets His Dream Girl & It’s Not Daenerys

Since saying goodbye to the beloved role of Jon Snow on the hit HBO fantasy series, Harington married his co-star Rose Leslie. The couple welcomed a son last year.

“I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life,” Harington said.

But when asked if he ever felt suicidal, he said, “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course,” he said. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”

Read Harington’s full interview on thetimes.co.uk.