Brian May isn’t holding back his thoughts on anti-COVID-19 vaxxers.

In a new interview with The Independent, the legendary Queen guitarist, 74, slammed fellow musician Eric Clapton after revealing his stance on vaccines.

RELATED: Queen’s Brian May Says They Are ‘Looking At Ideas’ For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

Clapton has recently been very vocal about his opposition to lockdown restrictions and the coronavirus vaccinations. Earlier this month, the musician said he will not perform any gigs where proof of vaccine is required.

“I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May said. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

RELATED: Queen’s Brian May Laments ‘Horror In Our House’ After Flash Flood Causes ‘Sewage Overflow’

He continued: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

The comments from both May and Clapton came after the UK government declared that it will be making proof of vaccination a legal requirement at venues from the end of September.