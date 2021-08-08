Jamie Lynn Spears is getting emotional on Instagram.

On Saturday, the “Zoey 101” actress, 30, took to the social media platform sharing a tear-filled voice recording to her Instagram Story.

While chatting with her youngest daughter Ivey, 3, Spears appears to be trying to hold back tears.

“It’ll be okay, mom… it has to be okay, mom,” little Ivey can be heard saying, while Spears says, “Thank you, baby.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Responds To Claims Britney Spears Bought Her A Beach Condo After Tweet From 2015 Resurfaces

The video comes amid Spears’ older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to remove their father Jamie Spears as head conservator. Jamie has controlled Britney’s life and fortune for the past 13 years.

The music icon has spoken out in recent months, calling out her family, claiming they betrayed her and have all profited from her.

Just last month, Britney seemingly called out Jamie Lynn in a post shared to Instagram, writing, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Sent Her Daughters A Box Of Toys

She added, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning????”

Britney later blasted Jamie Lynn directly, referring to when the “Sweet Magnolias” actress performed a tribute to Britney back in 2017 when she received the Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote in her caption.