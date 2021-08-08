Christopher Meloni is giving the Internet what they want.

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” actor, 60, took to Instagram over the weekend to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his viral Men’s Health cover shoot.

While the sexy shots took social media by storm last week, the new video is bound to do the same.

“#SlatherItUp,” the actor captioned the clip, which starts with a shot of his little dog before panning up to see the mag’s makeup team lathering him up with bronzer and oil.

“As @theebillbutler says, I was/am fire island ready,” Meloni he added, which references a person off-camera telling the actor that he was ready for a summer getaway.

In his spread with Men’s Health, Meloni reacted to the other viral photos of his behind on set of the new “Law & Order” series.

“My a** is,” he said. “It’s cool as s**t. The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”