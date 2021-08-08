Kathy Griffin is sharing an update on her lung cancer surgery recovery.

In a new Instagram video, her first appearance on social media since having removed part of her left lung, the 60-year-old comedian shared some insight into her rehabilitation.

“My voice is like, really hoarse and I don’t want to scare people,” she said in the clip. “I’m laughing, it’s just even that notion [is funny].”

She added, “For some reason, I’m laughing at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!”

Soon the post was met with an outpower of support from her famous friends, including Kris Jenner, who wrote, “We are praying for you love you!!!!!! ❤️🙏”

Ross Matthews added, “Love seeing you smile!!!”

In her comment, Debra Messing wrote, “You do you honey!!!”

While Rosanna Arquette added, “Love you so. 👏 proud of you friend.”

Earlier this month, Griffin announced her lung cancer diagnosis while revealing that she was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove part of her left lung. As Griffin noted, she’s “never smoked” before.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained in my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” she shared with her followers at the time. “I should be up and running around as usual in a mother or less.”

She later urged her followers to “please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Adding, “It’ll save your life.”