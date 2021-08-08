Carla Gugino is no stranger to the demands of action movies from “Spy Kids” to “Gunpowder Milkshake” but it seems time off is when she injures herself.

Gugino recently broke her “wrist really badly” while on a hike in the Dominican Republic on a day off from filming “Leopard Skin”.

“I broke all the bones all the way across and then had a bunch of complications because I had to have a bonesetter on. It made me look like RoboCop,” she told Variety.

She had to wear the bonesetter for seven weeks, but because it didn’t heal correctly, she ended up needing surgery.

“I now am bionic,” she joked.

The bionics could have come in handy 20 years ago when Gugino played retired spies alongside Antonio Banderas who are asked to go on one mission which ultimately turns into a family affair as their kids (played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara) come along for the ride.

Carla Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara in “Spy Kids 2”. Photo: Dimension/courtesy Everett Collection

But would Gugino join in a fifth movie of the franchise?

“You know, I think Robert [Rodriguez] has moved on. I actually just saw him recently and we always want to collaborate. I think he did four of them and that was sort of right,” she said. But it should be pointed out that Skydance Media did option the rights to reimagine “Spy Kids” back in January, with Rodriguez on board to write and direct a new reboot.

She did have one slightly mind boggling thought.

“What’s particularly strange about the ‘Spy Kids’ of it all is I was so young when I did it,” Gugino added. “I was at least 10 years too young for the role because I was supposed to have been a spy for 10 years, then had two children who were now 10 and 12. I was 28 years old. But Robert kind of said, ‘My mom had ten kids and if we play this right, no one will ever question it.’ I think it only hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time. But I would never have given up that experience. It was such an extraordinary time. It was just this little tiny movie we made alone in Austin and it became a phenomenon that continues.”