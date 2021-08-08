Time is clearly on Kylie Jenner’s side.

The reality star and cosmetic mogul posted a new makeup tutorial on YouTube with makeup artist Ariel Tejada where they dished on how long it really takes Jenner to get ready.

While the tutorial is only 11 minutes, highlighting her upcoming 24K Birthday collection, Jenner said her full glam routine takes a three and a half hours.

“My favourite thing about working with you is that you always make it a fun environment,” her longtime makeup artist says in the clip. “Like she’s created such a beautiful family within all of us. It’s not just: ‘Come and do your job,’ type thing. It’s like we’re all a family and we’re all in here to do this together.”

Tejada then went to share his “least favourite part” but got too nervous. “That I don’t give you my full attention sometimes?” Jenner suggested.

Tejada agreed, saying you are “always on your phone.”

“First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I’m gonna get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little,” Jenner quipped.

The mom of one then noted that the length of her makeup is “probably” her least favourite part.

“But at the end I’m happy. You know it’s – every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever,” she said laughing.

Even though Jenner will be 24 on Aug 10, she noted, “‘I’ll forever be 19. I just will.”