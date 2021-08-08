Tyler, The Creator is speaking about DJ Khaled’s comments.

The two had been battling for the Billboard 200 No. 1 spot between their recently released albums.

DJ Khaled went off on Tyler landing the top spot, saying on social he makes “great music” that you hear everywhere and not “mysterious” like Tyler’s.

“Bro that Khaled thing was like, it was fun, it was just watching a man die inside. The weirdo was winning. I was moonwalking in a wig. This n***a had everyone on his album. Everyone,” Tyler told “Ebro In The Morning”.

“For some guy like that to kind of indirectly be like ‘that ain’t real rap, that ain’t real Black music.’ That’s what it felt like…I just let that No. 1 speak. The ego had to deal with that,” Tyler said.

“His whole identity is being No. 1. When he didn’t get that, that sat with him longer in real life time than that moment…I moved on, I did some shows, I went to London, cool. Didn’t think about it. That sat with him, because his whole identity is ‘We the best. We the No. 1,’” Tyler added.

“When the underdog, to him, took that away from him, the ego was deflated. He’ll probably never admit it. And it’s no hard feelings towards him…I do have some sort of respect for him.”