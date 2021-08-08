Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“WAP” round two?

On Saturday, Cardi B celebrated the one year anniversary of the headline grabbing song that featured Megan Thee Stallion.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime,” the soon to be mom of two tweeted.

Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime. pic.twitter.com/7gAxmNiJkY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2021

RELATED: Cardi B Tests Her Skills In Rhythmic Gymnastics For New Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’

Retweeting Cardi’s post, Megan seconded her thoughts.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛 Thank you for having me , I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌,” she added.

Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛 Thank you for having me , I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌 https://t.co/UiDFHuFbqO — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 7, 2021

The music video featured cameos from Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto, debuting the song at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was Cardi B’s fourth No. 1 and Megan’s second.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Says It’s ‘Really Crucial’ That Rap Embraces The LGBTQ+ Community, ‘Representation Is Important’

Even Halle Berry celebrated the one year anniversary of “WAP” with an edited rendition of the music video, adding in her dance scene from “B.A.P.S”.

“Unseen footage from #WAP video,” Berry tweeted. “Happy 1-year ladies.”