Shawn Mendes is “living his best life” as he turns 23.

Celebrating in Spain, Mendes and Camila Cabello have been enjoying everything the country has to offer including the views.

Cabello marked her boyfriend’s birthday by sharing a collection of photos and videos of the birthday boy including one of her kissing him and another of him laughing.

A shirtless video was also shared with Mendes holding an espresso.

“Now I feel weird about saying it,” Mendes says to the camera while Cabello records.

“So, what were you saying?” Cabello asks.

“This is me living my best life, with an espresso and this view,” he continues as Cabello panned to the ocean, ooo-ing in the background.

“Feliz cumpleaños mi amor ❤️ thankful for your existence everyday 🌹,” Cabello captioned the post.

Mendes also marked his own birthday with two photos simply writing, “23.” A second post shared included a video of Mendes celebrating with friends.

“Happy birthday my friend 🙌 so much love for you,” Jay Shetty commented, while Lizzo added, “Lionsgate bday let’s gooo.”