Things seem to be going well for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead.

The couple attended their first public event together on Saturday while showing up at the Radford Motors gathering at the Lyon Air Museum where Anstead was celebrating a big milestone.

“This is a lifetime of dreaming, a lifetime of hard work, a lifetime of learning, a lifetime of set backs and a lifetime of believing,” Anstead wrote of unveiling the new car. “Last night @radfordmotors revealed our first ever car in collaboration with @lotuscars and I couldn’t be prouder!”

The “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” host shared more images on his Instagram Stories where the Oscar winner made an appearance as they hung out with “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Lydia McLaughlin.

Instagram Story. Photo: @ant_anstead/Instagram

Instagram Story. Photo: @ant_anstead/Instagram

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in June but met on set of his Discovery+ show that helps stars give someone special in their lives a vehicle makeover.

The trailer for the upcoming season was released two weeks ago with Anstead teasing it “includes one particular episode that had an lasting impact on me.”

Check out the trailer below featuring Zellwegger, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer and more.