Rudy Pankow is standing up for his girlfriend Elaine Siemek.

The “Outer Banks” star took to Instagram to first of all thank the “amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support.”

He then called out the trolls who have been sending Siemek hate mail.

“It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate’,” Pankow wrote.

“Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally.”

He assured fans they are “very happy” despite not always posting on social media about it.

“To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it’s time to stop. In this era of social engagement and enlightenment I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity,” he continued.

Concluding, “I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self… I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect.”

Pankow and Siemek have been linked since 2020, likely meeting when she was an assistant to showrunner Jonas Pate during season one of the hit show.