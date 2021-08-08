Billie Eilish attends the "Happier Than Ever: The Destination" celebration, presented by Billie Eilish and Spotify, for the new album on July 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish has earned her second No. 1 album.

Happier Than Ever debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with 238,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., making it the fifth biggest week of 2021.

Eilish’s first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in April 2019 and spent three non-consecutive weeks at the top. It also won the Grammy for Album of the Year and Top Billboard 200 Album during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The “bad guy” singer also had Don’t Smile At Me peak at No. 14, Live At Third Man Records peak at No. 55 and Prime Day Show x Billie Eilish reach No. 87.

Other albums in the top five this week included Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No, 5, Prince’s Welcome 2 America at No. 4 (which was recorded in 2010 but only just released), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour coming in at No. 3 and The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love at No. 2.