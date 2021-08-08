Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber hit the field with his friends on Saturday for a friendly game of soccer.

The Canadian singer was spotted in Los Angeles wearing an all black Churchhome Football Club outfit.

Churchome is a church run by popular pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith in Kirkland, Washington. Judah is often touted as Bieber’s choice pastor.

Justin Bieber. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Bieber looked enthusiastic as he kicked the ball around, joining his teammates in the shade for water breaks.

While Bieber normally shows his love for hockey, he did surprise Highgate School in North London while their soccer team was practicing back in 2016.

Footage from the day showed Bieber letting a ball pass him by as he took on the goalie position during practice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs fan is known for jumping on the ice with some of the players like Auston Matthews and has previously attempted to teach Jimmy Fallon how to play.