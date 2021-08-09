Click to share this via email

Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival made the controversial decision to honour Johnny Depp with its Donostia Award.

The lifetime achievement honour recognizes “outstanding contributions to the film world,” with the festival giving this year’s award to Depp despite a judge ruling last year that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard on multiple occasions.

An article translated from Spanish called Depp “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors.”

Depp is set to receive his Donostia Award at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastian on Wednesday, September 22.

The actor follows in the footsteps of Viggo Mortensen, who was last year’s Donostia Award recipient.

Previous winners have also included Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins and Glenn Close.

Depp’s award comes after a British court refused him permission to appeal a judge’s ruling that he assaulted Heard.

It was revealed in November that he’d lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an April 2018 article that labelled him a “wife beater.”

He continues to deny the assault allegations.