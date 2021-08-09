Nicole Kidman is discussing her role in the upcoming Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

The actress spoke about playing Masha during a Television Critics Association panel, saying that she stayed in character for five months while filming the show.

According to Deadline, Kidman joked that she was “bats**t crazy,” which is a line from her character in the series.

“I’d only respond as Masha. I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them.

“The only way I could actually relate to people was that way because I felt like otherwise I would be doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way.”

A synopsis for the show, set to be released August 18, reads: “Based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

“Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Kidman called the show “trippy” and “crazy,” saying: “When people say ‘Define what it is,’ we still can’t. I mean, I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is… we have no idea.”