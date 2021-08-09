Snoop Dogg isn’t mincing words about America’s pro sports leagues.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the rapper and entrepreneur was asked about top athletes like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant investing in startups.

“Right, because they understand that they got to get it,” Snoop commented. “I mean, you would think that those businesspeople up top would say: ‘You know what? It’s time to change the world. We’ve got to stop treating Black people like they’re less. They’re always the ones who do the hard work, the groundwork, but we never cut them in.’”

He continued, “Why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank. We need to own an NFL team… We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 per cent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

Snoop compared the situation in the sports leagues to the music industry, where he says Black artists “took the initiative to say, ‘F**k that.'”

A number of Black artists have launched their own labels over the years, and rappers Dr. Dre and Jay-Z have both become heavily involved in music technology and streaming.

“We’re the masters, and we own our masters,” Snoop said. “We’re going to negotiate with you the way we think it should be. We changed that industry years ago with our mentality of having our own labels.”

Snoop did however criticize streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

“I just don’t understand how you only get this little bit amount of money per stream,” he said. “I just don’t understand the dynamics of those numbers, and how they can create these systems without Black people up top, while Black people are the ones generating the most money from these systems through the music.

“We need to be involved early. They always cut us out. They call Snoop after they got their companies up and are like, ‘Hey, Snoop, you want to be a brand ambassador?’ I want some equity. Give me a piece of the pie. If I can’t get no equity, f**k you and your company.”