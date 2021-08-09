Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon has had enough of audio streaming services.

Le Bon insisted “there’s going to be a hole” in the next generation of artists if musicians continue to receive little money per stream on services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The singer told NME, without naming a specific service: “Artists need to get paid properly for music that is streamed, that’s where the money should be coming from.

“What do artists get? It’s like 0.2 of a penny per stream and that’s not just for artists, a percentage of that will go to the record company as well who then don’t give it to the artists, they’ll give it to the people they consider to be the most successful artists.”

RELATED: Duran Duran Reveal They Once Blew Off A Pitch To Collaborate With Michael Jackson

“It’s so unfair and it’s so wrong – the idea that people can spend nine quid a month and listen to unlimited music worries me for a start because it devalues recorded music,” he continued.

“The real practical knock-on effect is that new bands can’t make money unless they play live and during a pandemic no one has been able to do that. There’s going to be a hole in the generation.”

RELATED: Duran Duran Release Video For David Bowie Cover ‘Five Years’

Taylor Swift and Prince are among artists to have previously pulled their music off Spotify.