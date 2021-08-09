Click to share this via email

Being a new parent comes with serious changes.

Over the weekend Halsey updated followers three weeks after the birth of their first child Ender Ridley Aydin.

In the Instagram slideshow, the 26-year-old singer shows off Ender’s colourful nursery, photos of the adorable baby, and a pic of the effects of childbirth on Halsey’s body, including stretch marks from the pregnancy.

Halsey’s boyfriend Alev Aydin also commented on the post, “That tombis life.”

The singer has shared other photos of the new baby on social media, including a breastfeeding picture last week.