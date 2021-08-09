The Queen looked pretty in pink on Monday as she arrived at Balmoral Castle, marking the official start of her summer break.

Her Majesty was welcomed at her Scottish residence with a small ceremony outside the Castle gates.

The royal was greeted by a Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, before meeting the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s Mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her official welcome at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, U.K. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen, who arrived at the residence on July 23, usually stays there until early October.

RELATED: Peter Phillips Says Not Being Able To Hug The Queen Was ‘Hardest Part’ After Duke Of Edinburgh’s Death

This is the first time the welcome ceremony has taken place since 2019. In line with government guidelines, the ceremony did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

It’s also the first time the Queen has visited her Scottish estate on the summer trip since her husband Prince Philip died at age 99 on April 9.

Typically she only visits the estate in August until early October but in May, the Queen took some time there to grieve the loss of her husband of 73 years.

It’s thought the Queen will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla during her stay.