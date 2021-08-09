Click to share this via email

The new Netflix series “Midnight Mass” is not for the faint-hearted.

The streaming service dropped a terrifying trailer for the show, which is from the producers of “The Haunting of Hill House”, on Monday.

The seven-episode limited series is set on Crockett Island — home to “miraculous events – and frightening omens.”

“Midnight Mass”. Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

A synopsis reads, “From ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ creator Mike Flanagan, ‘Midnight Mass’ tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

“When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervour takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

“Midnight Mass”. Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

The series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

“Midnight Mass” launches on Netflix on September 24.