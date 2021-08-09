Click to share this via email

William Prince is paying tribute to Terry Fox.

On Monday, the Canadian artist released his new single “Run”, written and recorded for the CBC’s special “Terry Fox: The Power of One”, airing later the same day.

With the lyrics “One foot in front of the other,” Prince’s song mirrors Fox’s cross-country run, an inspiration for Canadians over the years.

The song also features lyrics that reference Fox’s own words about believing in oneself.

“Terry Fox: The Power of One” commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope.