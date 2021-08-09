William Prince is paying tribute to Terry Fox.
On Monday, the Canadian artist released his new single “Run”, written and recorded for the CBC’s special “Terry Fox: The Power of One”, airing later the same day.
With the lyrics “One foot in front of the other,” Prince’s song mirrors Fox’s cross-country run, an inspiration for Canadians over the years.
The song also features lyrics that reference Fox’s own words about believing in oneself.
“Terry Fox: The Power of One” commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope.