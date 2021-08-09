Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad has breast cancer.

In an emotional Instagram post, Conrad, a mother-of-two, told followers that she was diagnosed with “stage 2, triple-negative” breast cancer back in April and has since undergone a single mastectomy.

“I have been putting this off and debated even posting,” she shared. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast.”

Conrad continued, “Everything seemed so surreal. I had a single mastectomy done on my right breast on 7/14/21 followed by a DIEP Flap procedure on 7/30/21 and I feel good. The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me. I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.”

According to Conrad, after surgery, doctors changed her diagnosis to stage one. But she says she’s “still waiting” to find out whether she needs chemotherapy and other treatments.

“I think the first time it hit me and felt real is when I felt the lump myself in the shower,” she continued in her post. “That was the first time I broke down and cried. I had not been doing monthly self-breast exams like I should have.”

Gosselin and Conrad have been dating for six years and celebrated their anniversary in November 2020.

The “Jon And Kate Plus 8” alum was previously married to his former co-star Kate Gosselin. They share eight children together, twins Madelyn and Cara, both 20, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, all 17.