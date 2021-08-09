Click to share this via email

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson’s dogs are great friends.

Over the weekend, Duchovny celebrated his 61st birthday, and his “X-Files” co-star sent him best wishes from her adorable pup.

“Hey @brick_duchovny it’s Stella,” she wrote in a Tweet from her dog to his. “I heard it was your human’s birthday. Hey @davidduchovny happy birthday, love Stella.”

Duchovny responded from his dog Brick’s account, thanking Stella and sharing a video of the dog playing with a tennis ball by the beach.

Thanks for the ball Stella! Ill let @davidduchovny know and I hope your human @GillianA is doing great. Play date soon? https://t.co/UMkSrZ0r3C pic.twitter.com/jxebAZvg83 — Brick Duchovny (@brick_duchovny) August 8, 2021

The two actors have birthdays very close to each other, with Duchovny’s falling on August 7, while Anderson turns 53 on August 9.