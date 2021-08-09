Quentin Tarantino is not too keen on sharing his wealth with certain people.

During an interview with Brian Koppelman on “The Moment” podcast, the award-winning director/screenwriter revealed he once vowed to never give his mother any of his money after she berated him for writing screenplays in school.

According to Tarantino, his school contacted his mother for his scriptwriting during class time, calling it “a defiant act of rebellion.” And she wasn’t happy.

“She was b**ching at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little “writing career”, with the finger quotes and everything. This little “writing career” that you’re doing? That s**t is f***ing over,’” Tarantino recalled. “She meant, You just can’t do that in class when you should be doing something else.

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”

When asked if he stuck to his promise, Tarantino said, “Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.

“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”