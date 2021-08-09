Hilarie Burton is opening up about shooting one tough scene in particular during her time on “One Tree Hill”.

The actress, who played Peyton Sawyer, starred on the show for six seasons from 2003 to 2009 alongside Chad Michael Murray’s Lucas Scott.

During the latest episode of her “Drama Queens” podcast, Burton got candid about filming a makeout session between Peyton and Lucas. She also revealed how she was told to undress Murray while they kissed in his father’s bedroom at a party.

Pointing out they were playing teenagers, Burton shared, “Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn’t just kissing his bare body because that’s weird.

“We’d all known each other for a couple of months [or] a couple weeks? I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don’t know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt.”

Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton in “One Tree Hill”. Photo: Fred Norris / ©THE CW / courtesy everett collection / CP Images

The star explained how she told the episode’s director she would only do two or three takes and that it was too “inappropriate” to do any more than that.

She then had a conversation with her manager, who was in town at the time.

“I was, like, crying in my trailer. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up,’” Burton recalled.

“I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing]’. There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?’”

Burton went on to reveal the support she had from her co-stars and crew, sharing: “All the women in the trailer got together and they’re like, ‘You may feel like you’re in this all by yourself, but we are here. We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a badass, kiddo.’

“We all did this shot together. It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified my friendships behind the camera, because I knew that we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird.”

The comments come after Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, hosts of the “Drama Queens” podcast, and an array of other women wrote an open letter accusing “OTH” showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct.