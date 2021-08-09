The rumours are true – Lizzo is teaming up with Cardi B for her brand new single, “Rumors”.

Last week, three-time Grammy-winner Lizzo surprised fans with details on the release of her highly-anticipated new track. Now, after teasing the single on her Instagram, Lizzo once again dropped news online that none other than Cardi B will feature on the song.

“Guess who’s hopping on ‘Rumors’ with me?” Lizzo posted to Instagram, sharing a video of herself about to begin a FaceTime call when – surprise! – a sleepy Cardi B answered the call.

“Good morning, motherf***er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” Lizzo says in the video, laughing as she joked “It’s Harry Styles!”

The early morning call seemed to come as a surprise to Cardi who responded with, “Yo what the f***? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning” before the video ends.

Set to be released on August 13, “Rumors” will be the first time the two superstars have collaborated. Last year, Cardi B’s summer smash “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.