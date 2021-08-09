Nick Cannon is answering the questions on everyone’s minds.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, the comedian and father of seven was asked why he has so many children with different mothers.

Insisting he loves being around his kids, Cannon said, “Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas… that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.

“The idea that a man should have one woman… we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality.

“I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”

“I don’t subscribe to that. Those women — all women — are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.

“Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.”

Cannon also joked that he’s not going round deciding who to impregnate next.

Cannon’s comments come after he and Abby de la Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June. He then welcomed son Zen with model Alyssa Scott a few weeks later.

In December 2020, Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to four-year-old son Golden.

Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.