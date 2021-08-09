“Jackass” is being taken to court.

On Monday, former franchise star Brandon “Bam” Margera filed a suit against the series producers over his ousting from the upcoming “Jackass Forever”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Margera alleges the producers violated his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “wellness agreement” in order to appear in the sequel.

The star was later cut from the film after a positive drug test. Margera claims that he suffers from physical and mental disabilities, alleging that his termination amounted to illegal discrimination.

The wellness agreement allowed for Margera’s immediate termination if he did not blow into a breathalyzer three times daily and do a urine test twice a week, as well as have his hair follicles tested regularly and take his prescription pills on a FaceTime call with a doctor hired by Paramount.

Margera claims that director Jeff Tramaine, star Johnny Knoxville and producer Spike Jonze “accosted him and coerced him” into signing the agreement while he was at a rehab facility.

“Margera did not slip up,” the suit claims. “He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts. But still, Margera persevered — only to have the rug pulled out from under him.”

MTV Studio has not commented on the suit.